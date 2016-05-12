Ambassador of Kazakhstan A. Yelemessov presented credentials to Mexican President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico Andrian Yelemessov presented his credentials to President of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto.

During the meeting with the President of Mexico the Kazakh diplomat discussed the prospects of further development of bilateral relations noting the importance of expansion of the legal framework, development of the tourist potential, strengthening of the Kazakh-Mexican trade and economic cooperation and inclusion of Kazakhstan into the system of electronic visas of Mexico.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs, A. Yelemessov thanked the Mexican side for the support of the Kazakhstan's bid for the non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 and touched upon the issue of participation of Mexico in the EXPO-2017 in Astana and activation of contacts at the high level between the two countries.

E. Pena Nieto expressed his interest and readiness of the Mexican side to develop relations between Mexico and Kazakhstan.