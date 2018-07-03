Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to Georgian President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Ambassador to Georgia Bauyrzhan Mukhamedzhanov presented his credentials to President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

At the meeting, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan highlighted the dynamic development of the bilateral cooperation, as well as the successful interaction between the two countries within international organizations. He also stressed that Kazakhstan highly appreciates the results achieved last June during the official visit of President Giorgi Margvelashvili to Kazakhstan and his participation in the National Day of Georgia within the framework of the Astana EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.

The Ambassador also informed the President of Georgia on the political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, the spiritual modernization, as well as international initiatives of the country.

The Georgian President confirmed the readiness of the Georgian side to keep on building mutually-advantageous, traditionally friendly ties between the two countries that have successfully developed over the years of independence. He also conveyed good wishes to President Nursultan Nazarbayev and all Kazakhstanis in the implementation of strategic governmental programs aimed at raising the well-being of the people.





The sides discussed prospects for expanding the trade and economic relations, enhancing the transit and transport, tourism, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.