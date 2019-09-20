Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan Yerkebukan Sapiyev has presented his credentials to the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting in the Oguzkhan Palace the leader of Turkmenistan noted primordially friendly relations and the atmosphere of mutual trust established between the fraternal countries as well as the solidarity of the two states on key issues of the regional and global agenda. He especially emphasized the significant contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy to the establishment of bilateral relations and enhancement of the Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership.

The parties have also discussed a number of topical issues including the development of political and diplomatic dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian interaction between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting G. Berdimuhamedov conveyed heartfelt wishes to N. Nazarbayev and the President of Kazakhstan K. Tokayev. He wished the Ambassador successful and fruitful work for the benefit of strengthening Kazakh-Turkmen cooperation.

The same day, the Kazakh ambassador met with Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and presented him copies of the credentials.