Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Konstantin Zhigalov visited the Province of New Brunswick

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last week, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Mr. Konstantin Zhigalov made an official visit to the Province of New Brunswick, the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry informs.

Ambassador Zhigalov was received in Fredericton by New Brunswick's Lieutenant Governor Mrs. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau and had talks with Deputy Premier Mr. Stephen Horsman, leadership of the ministries of natural resources, energy and mines, OpportunitiesNB, Port of Saint John and other representatives of the province. He also toured the facilities of the Irvin Oil Refinery, the largest oil refinery in Canada, and met with professors of the University of New Brunswick.



The visit confirmed the potential of deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Canadian provinces, which play an important role in developing Canada's global trade, economic and people-to-people ties. The parties noted the need to promote bilateral engagement in the spheres of energy, education and establish new mutually beneficial ties at the level of small and medium business. With a view to facilitate this work the Embassy had recently published a special Business Guide about economic opportunities in Kazakhstan, which is also aimed at attracting new investments in Kazakhstan's economy.



Representatives of New Brunswick were briefed about the upcoming in Astanainternational specialized exhibition «EXPO-2017» and the Planof the Nation «100 concrete steps»set out by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Kazakhstan and Canada have many things in commons, including the economic structure and challenges they are facings against the backdrop of the global financial turbulence. That is why the experiences and measures of Kazakhstan's leadership to respond to such challenges were of great interest to the Canadian counterparts



