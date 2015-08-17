Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Italy paid farewell courtesy visits

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Upon completion of his diplomatic mission, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Italy, San Marino and Republic of Malta Andrian Yelemessov paid farewell courtesy visits to authorities of Malta and San Marino, as well as to the administration of the Italian Foreign Ministry, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

In particular, Ambassador Yelemessov met with Andrea Beluzzi and Roberto Venturini - the Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino (the two heads of state, elected every six months), with State secretary for Foreign affairs Pasquale Valentini, and Secretary of state for industry, crafts and commerce Marco Arzilli. Representatives of San Marino noted with satisfaction that relations between the two countries in recent years had reached a qualitatively new level, and called for further measures aimed at their full development. The Kazakh diplomat also met with President of the Republic of Malta, Mrs. Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and Prime-Minister Mr. Joseph Muscat. The President thanked the Ambassador for his contribution to development of Kazakh-Maltese relations and productive activities. During the meeting with Chief of the Diplomatic protocol of the Italian Republic Riccardo Guariglia the sides noted with satisfaction the intensification of the Kazakh-Italian cooperation in various fields. The representative of the Italian Foreign ministry underlined that in the course of Andrian Yelemessov's diplomatic mission visits held by President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Italy and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to Kazakhstan, as well as their results, gave a new impetus to development of relations and expansion of bilateral agenda. In his turn, the Kazakh diplomat assured about the intention of the Kazakh side to continue the policy of comprehensive development of relations with the Republic of Italy on the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation.