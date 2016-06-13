Ambassador of Kazakhstan to UK E.Kazykhanov visited N Ireland

LONDON. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erzhan Kazykhanov paid a working visit to Northern Ireland.

The aim of the visit by the Kazakhstan delegation - comprising of the representatives of the Kazakhstan Academy of law enforcement agencies under the General Prosecutor’s Office headed by Rector Mr. Ulan Baizhanov - was to expand co-operation between Kazakhstan and regions of the UK; attract investments and new technologies to the economy of Kazakhstan; and create opportunities for joint economic, energy, cultural, touristic and law enforcement projects.

During his visit to Belfast, Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov held meetings with Deputy First Minister Northern Ireland, Mr. Martin McGuinness, Junior Ministers of the Executive Office of Northern Ireland, Mr. Alastair Ross and Ms. Megan Fearon, the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Mr. Robin Newton and the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Alderman Brian Kingston.

Ambassador Kazykhanov briefed the Northern Irish Government on the ongoing economic and political reforms taking place in line with the ‘Kazakhstan-2050’ Economic Programme and Plan of the Nation – the 100 concrete steps to implement the five institutional reforms of the President of Kazakhstan, Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev. In particular, the Kazakh diplomat informed the Northern Irish audience on the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in the framework of the strategic program ‘Nurly Zhol’ and the comprehensive programme of privatisation in the country.

The head of the Kazakh diplomatic mission also outlined the preparation and implementation of major projects in Kazakhstan, such as the EXPO-2017, as well as the Astana International Financial Centre, which is aiming to become the financial hub of Central Asia.

Both sides noted the high potential for developing co-operation in many areas. Of special interest for Kazakhstan is the experience of Northern Ireland in energy, including renewable energy, agriculture, education, the creation of science parks and technology and innovation centres. At the same time, both sides stressed the importance of co-operation in the field of financial services, tourism and co-operation in law enforcement and other areas.

During the visit, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan organized a business dinner with the leaders of the Northern Irish business and academia communities, as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies..

In addition, the visit saw the Kazakh Ambassador meet with the heads of Northern Irish companies, including Invest Northern Ireland’s Elaine Curran, Noel Johnston, CEO of NI-co and Graeme McCammon, CEO of AJ Power Andy Mackey.

The Northern Irish companies showed a huge interest in co-operation with Kazakhstan and participation in the implementation of joint economic, scientific and innovative projects. Erzhan Kazykhanov called on the companies of Northern Ireland to take part in EXPO-2017.



