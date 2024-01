ASTANA. KAZINFORM Toily Komekov has been appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The new envoy took office, that was vacant for the past two years, on Monday, April 2.

At different times during his career, Komekov served as Turkmenistan's ambassador to Azerbaijan and headed the country's Sports Committee.