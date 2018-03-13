Ambassador offers insights into meeting of Kazakh, Tajik presidents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Tajikistan Nurlan Seitimov revealed the details of the agenda of the upcoming meeting between Presidents of the two countries, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Tomorrow's meeting of the heads of state implies meetings in narrow and extended formats, during which they will discuss the topical issues on the regional and international agenda. Also, much attention will be paid to the issues related to further development of our trade and economic relations in order to take them to a whole new level," the ambassador told a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As the diplomat noted, it is planned to adopt a joint statement of the heads of state. Moreover, it is planned to sign three intergovernmental agreements. The first intergovernmental document on readmission creates a legal mechanism for the identification and return of persons who violated the conditions of entry or stay in the territory of the states. The second document is an intergovernmental agreement on the procedure for the stay of citizens in the territory of the countries. The third document is an intergovernmental agreement on migration-related cooperation.

"It is designed to create a legal mechanism for the exchange of information on migration between the two countries. When a foreign citizen is detained, the two sides, owing to this agreement, undertake to promptly inform each other so that to find out the citizen's status in his/her country within short timeframes. It is of utmost importance for law enforcement agencies," the ambassador pointed out.

Besides, the foreign ministries of the two states are also expected to sign a program of cooperation. The program covers the procedure and schedule of political consultations between the countries, both in bilateral issues and multilateral cooperation. Such an agreement is updated every two years.

As the press service of Akorda reported earlier, at the invitation of Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will arrive in Kazakhstan on an official visit on March 14. Within the framework of the visit, the two heads of state will discuss the topical issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda.



Kazakhstan and Tajikistan established diplomatic relations on January 7, 1993. As of the end of 2017, the trade turnover between the countries reached $776 million, which was 31.5% more than in 2016. According to the Tajik statistics agency, Kazakhstan tops the list of Tajikistan's major trade partners in terms of export turnover.