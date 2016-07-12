Ambassadors of 5 countries present credentials to President Atambayev

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Today, a solemn ceremony of presenting credentials by ambassadors of 5 countries to President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is held in Bishkek.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan to Kyrgyzstan Mohammad Elias Mohammad al-Haq;

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of New Zealand in the Kyrgyz Republic (with residence in Moscow) Ian Alexander Hill;



Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Spain in Bishkek P.H. Sans Serrano;



Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand in the Kyrgyz Republic (with residence in Astana) Nat Pinёvattanachip;



Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan Suhrob Olimzoda handed their credentials to Atambayev, Kabar reported.