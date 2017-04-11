Ambassadors of several countries present credentials to Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev received credentials from ambassadors of several countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Head of State received letters of credence from extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of the Kingdom of Morocco, the Republic of South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Georgia, and Mongolia.

"In 2017, we celebrate the glorious milestone of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and your countries. This year marks 25 years since the beginning of our international relations. I think that in connection with this date our states should organize events and mark them at a high level. I hope that your activities in Astana will be aimed at further strengthening of cooperation between our states. I Congratulate you on the official start of your diplomatic work in Kazakhstan! May the days spent in our country be favorable and comfortable for you and your families." said Nursultan Nazarbayev.