    Ambulance car crashes into Audi in Petropavlovsk

    13:22, 20 March 2017
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - An ambulance car was involved in the road accident in Petropavlovsk on Sunday (March 19), Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to witnesses, the accident occurred at the intersection of Sutyushev and Pushkin streets when the ambulance car crashed into an Audi vehicle.

    As a result of the collision, three people - an Audi passenger and two paramedics - sustained minor injuries.

    The local police confirmed the fact of the accident adding that the incident is under investigation.

