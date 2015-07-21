  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Amended law on autonomous educational organizations inked by President

    15:00, 21 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of regulation of autonomous educational organizations' activities", Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    The law is called to improve the system of academic administration and quality of work done by these organizations. The text of the law is to be published in the Kazakhstani press.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Akorda presidential residence Education President of Kazakhstan Education and Science News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!