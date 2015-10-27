Amendments on trade regulation approved

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on regulation of trade", Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The law is aimed at improving mechanisms of internal and external trade, as well as implementation of the Plan of the Nation in terms of creating a modern International transport and logistics system in the city of Astana. The text of the law is published in the press.