Amendments planned to EAEU Customs Code

MINSK. KAZINFORM The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have initiated amendments and additions to the EAEU Customs Code, BelTA learned from the State Customs Committee of Belarus.

«The need to adjust and supplement the norms of the code arose in the light of its application practice. The State Customs Committee has preliminarily considered over 150 initiative proposals made by the Eurasian Economic Commission and EAEU member states. This is just the beginning of a large-scale work to improve the main customs document. At present, each of the five member states are developing a package of proposals, including the stance of the government agencies and business community,» the State Customs Committee said, BelTA reports.

A task force comprising representatives of the Eurasian Economic Commission and member states will be set up for coordination. Group of experts will work on the draft document itself.

The Belarusian customs will submit the country's initiatives to the Eurasian Economic Commission before 1 August 2020.