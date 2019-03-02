  • kz
    Amendments to Agrt with Russia on oil and oil products supply to Kazakhstan ratified

    15:47, 02 March 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ‘On ratification of the Protocol of amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on Trade-Economic Cooperation in Oil and Oil Products Supply to the Republic of Kazakhstan dated December 9, 2010,' Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    The text of the Law will be published in printed media.

    Kazakhstan and Russia Oil and Gas Top Story
