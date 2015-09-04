American boxer records rap song about Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM American boxer and rapper Roy Jones, Jr. has recorded a song about Kazakhstan.

The track is simply titled Kazakhstan, and forms part of the latest album from Body Head Bangerz, the hip hop group founded by Mr Jones in 2004.

Beginning with an excerpt from the Kazakh national anthem, the song's lyrics go on to extol Kazakhstan as "the land where the golden eagles soar and they fight for what they believe", and in parts focusses on the country's independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Mr Jones visited Kazakhstan in December 2014, when he was a guest at an international boxing tournament in memory of prominent Kazakh coach Galym Zharylgapov.

"I like Kazakhstan. Your country is very hospitable. I would like to express my gratitude to all Kazakhstanis and people who invited me. I like Astana," said Mr Jones at the time of his visit.

Despite his apparent affection for Kazakhstan, Mr Jones asked Russian president Vladimir Putin for Russian citizenship in August 2015, Kazinform refers to The Calvert Journal. Source: http://calvertjournal.com/news/show/4635/american-boxer-records-rap-about-kazakhstan-roy-jones

