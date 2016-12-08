American choir performs song written by President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Students of Henrico Schools performed "Ush Konyr", a song co-written by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and composer Altynbek Korazbayev at the reception on the occasion of 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence in Washington, D.C., Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the U.S.

"Another surprise from the National Day Reception! @HenricoSchools choir performed #Kazakh song "Ush Konyr!" the Embassy tweeted.



Ushkonyr is a settlement at the foot of Alatau Mountains. Earlier it was called Shamalgan, but was renamed into Ushkonyr in 2011 after a beautiful place where President Nursultan Nazarbayev spent his childhood.