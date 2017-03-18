American diplomats made original Nauryz greeting for Almaty citizens

ALMATY. KAZINFORM U.S. Consulate General greeted the citizens and guests of Almaty on the spring holiday of Nauryz, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The diplomats posted a greeting video on Facebook. Two men, an American and a Kazakh, were sitting at a table in a trade center of the city. The American asks his interlocutor what happens in Kazakhstan on Nauryz holiday. The Kazakh replies that something magical can happen because the spirit of Nauryz is coming at that time. Then the music plays and the visitors of the trade center start dancing.

The dance performance is accompanied by a modernly remixed Kazakh song "Kamazhai". The video title says the dance group and members of the English language theater participated in the performance.

The video also shows Consul General Mark Moody breaking into the dance.