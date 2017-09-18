  • kz
    American kobyz player 3rd at ethnic music festival in Astana

    12:32, 18 September 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Wren Elhai, press attaché of the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Kazakhstan, came third in The Spirit of Desht-I-Kipchak ethnic music festival in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    Organized by the charitable fund Tilep, the festival was held on September 14-17 in Astana.

    "Wren Elhai, press attaché of the U.S. Diplomatic Mission, arrived in Kazakhstan a year ago and fell in love with the national musical instrument kobyz. In his words, kobyz has an exceptionally delicate sound.

    "Third place! Honored to be in the company of such great musicians. And here to be in the company of Arai from @arbatkz, my biggest fan, who stuck around to the very end of a very long concert to heat the results," Wren Elhai wrote in an Instagram post.  

    Third place🥉!!! Honored to be in the company of such great musicians. And here to be in the company of Arai from @arbatkz, my biggest fan, who stuck around to the very end of a very long concert to hear the results. #fiddlesoftheworld #spiritofdeshtikipchak #astana #kazakhstyle #kazakhstan

    Публикация от Wren Elhai (@wrenelhai) Сен 17 2017 в 10:36 PDT

    Astana Culture Events Kazakhstan and USA
