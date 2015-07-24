American media: Golovkin-Lemieux talks heat up, near end

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Editor of BoxingScene.com Steve Kim reports that the talks on unification fight between Gennady Golovkin and David Lemieux are getting close to completion, Sports.kz informs.

According to the source, both sides are interested in this fight. It can take place on October 17 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tom Loeffler, the managing director, for K2 didn't say much other than to reiterate that Golovkin's goal was to unify the 160 pound division.

In case this fight is really happening, it might be broadcast on pay-per-view principle.