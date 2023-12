ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American sports website Bleacherreport.com published a list of the best opponents for Timothy Bradley's next fight, Sports.kz informs.

At the top of the list is Gennady Golovkin who left behind such names as Floyd Maytweather and Manny Pacquiao.

As earlier reported, T. Bradley expressed his readiness and willingness to fight against Golovkin.