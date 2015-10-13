American rappers dedicate God of War to Gennady Golovkin

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - American rappers Mario Ruiz and Omar Cruz have collaborated on a new song dedicated to Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin.

God of War was released ahead of the much anticipated Gennady Golovkin vs. David Lemieux fight. This is not the first time Golovkin inspires Ruiz and Cruz. They already dedicated two hit songs - Mexican Style and Good Boy Killa - to the WBA and IBO undefeated middleweight champion. Golovkin and Lemieux will step into the ring at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 17. HBO and Kazakhstan TV channel will air the bout live. Citizens of Kazakhstan will enjoy the live broadcast of the fight on October 18 at 7:55 a.m. Astana time.