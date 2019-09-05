American woman held at Manila airport for hiding baby in luggage

MANILA. KAZINFORM - The Philippines police was on Thursday investigating an American woman on charges of human trafficking a day after she was arrested at the Manila airport trying to leave the country with a six-day old baby hidden in her hand luggage.

Jennifer Talbot, 43, was arrested on Wednesday when she was near the boarding gate at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 after immigration and airline officials saw her «fidgety» actions, state news agency EFE reported.