Americans vote to pick president, polls give Clinton edge over Trump

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Americans began voting in Tuesday's presidential election, with Democrat Hillary Clinton seeking to make history as the first woman to serve as commander-in-chief and Republican Donald Trump pledging to take back the White House after eight years of Democratic control, Kyodo reports.

Final pre-election polls showed Clinton leading Trump by a narrow margin, apparently boosted by Sunday's announcement by the Federal Bureau of Investigation that its review of newly discovered e-mails found no evidence warranting charges over Clinton's handling of classified information as secretary of state.



On the eve of Election Day, Clinton, a former senator from New York and first lady, and Trump, a New York business mogul with no experience of government or Congress, made final pitches in several battleground states to their supporters and undecided voters in the tight race.



Speaking at a campaign rally in Michigan, one of the states considered "toss-ups" by major poll tracking website Real Clear Politics, Clinton urged voters to choose her over her GOP rival, saying, "This election is basically between division and unity in our country. It's been strong and steady leadership or a loose cannon who could put everything at risk."



President Barack Obama also attacked Trump, telling crowds in New Hampshire that the Republican nominee is "temperamentally unfit to be commander-in-chief."



At a rally in Florida, a major battleground state, Trump called for increased support to "beat the corrupt system" that he said is represented by Clinton, a Washington insider.



Referring to the latest FBI conclusion in the reignited controversy over Clinton's handling of classified information in her use of a private email server while she was Obama's top diplomat from 2009 to 2013, Trump claimed that Clinton is protected by a "totally rigged system."



"You have one magnificent chance to beat the corrupt system and deliver justice," he said. "Do not let this opportunity slip away."



During their campaigns and presidential debates, the White House hopefuls traded barbs on the economy, trade, immigration, terrorism as well as foreign policy, such as managing alliances and dealing with countries such as Russia, China and North Korea. While Clinton has drawn broad support among women and minorities, Trump won solid backing from non-college educated whites.



According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released Monday, 47 percent of likely voters support Clinton and 43 percent back Trump. A Wall Street Journal-NBC News poll also saw the Democratic nominee holding a 4-point lead over the Republican candidate, 44 percent to 40 percent.



"Voters, many feeling they face a lesser-of-two-evils choice, have ended up more worried about the Republican nominee's temperament than about Mrs. Clinton's e-mail controversy," the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, quoting poll results.



One survey strongly indicated that Clinton was on course to victory. Reuters news agency reported Monday that a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll showed Clinton has a 90 percent chance of winning and said that she was on track to win 303 Electoral College votes, more than the 270 required, as opposed to Trump's 235.



Americans vote in separate elections in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. States are apportioned electoral votes according to the size of their populations and in most cases the winner of a state's popular vote gets all its electoral votes. A candidate who gains 270 electoral votes wins the White House.



On Oct. 8, Trump's campaign was hit by the disclosure by The Washington Post of a 2005 recording of him bragging about groping women. He drew further criticism as he doubled down on the claim that the presidential election was being "rigged" against him and refused to say whether he would accept the outcome even if he loses.



However, Clinton's solid lead narrowed sharply after FBI Director James Comey said Oct. 28 that his organization was resuming its inquiry into Clinton-related e-mails, allowing Trump to step up his attacks on her credibility and trustworthiness.



Source: Kyodo