Amir Khan insists he&#39;s &#39;not interested&#39; in fighting Floyd Mayweather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Amir Khan has insisted he would not be interested in fighting Floyd Mayweatherif the American makes his expected return from retirement, even if he defeats Saúl Álvarez to win the WBC middleweight title.

He challenges Mexico's defending champion "Canelo" Álvarez on Saturday at Las Vegas's new T-Mobile Arena when he is such an underdog that victory would be among the greatest ever by a British fighter.

Mayweather has this week attracted significant attention since hinting at plans for a comeback and speaking of talks with American television networks CBS and Showtime, and if Khan were to hold a middleweight title where the 39-year-old is yet to fight, the potential money involved would be likely to get Mayweather's attention.

Asked if he planned to pursue the former five-weight world champion in the event of defeating Álvarez both on Saturday and after the Mexican had exercised his rematch clause, however, Khan said: "Do I want to fight Floyd Mayweather with all the messing around he's given me?

"He messed me around a lot so I don't think I'd take that fight. He messed me around, so I'd probably treat him the same way.

"Floyd's probably missing not having his picture on the MGM. He must see my picture and Canelo's picture and think: 'People have forgotten about me.' As soon as you say you're retired, we do forget about the people who say that.

"Mayweather's feeling that now, he's feeling like no one's talking about him, that he's old news, and maybe that's why he's trying to get everyone supporting him again by saying: 'I want to make a comeback.' Whatever Mayweather says, let him say it."

It was when Khan's very public pursuits of Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao failed that the advice he was receiving was questioned.

The team guiding his career, including father Shah, was criticised when it stalled during that period but they have since delivered the Álvarez fight, which Khan believes vindicates the faith he has shown in them.

"If I look at my career financially, I think it's one of the best careers any fighter's had," said the 29-year-old. "I could stop now and I'd be very happy with my whole career. Boxing's a business, and I've got a great team around me who have been looking after me in that sense.

"My team's done a great job with me, they've put me in the right direction. I've been around since 2004 in the Olympics. We're still going strong now in 2016: my family have been great, my team's been amazing, they've kept me on the right track.

"I was looking at the Mayweather fight, I was looking at the Pacquiao fight, and they didn't happen, I'm fighting now against Canelo where it's a huge fight. I've always wanted to be in a big fight like this."

Source: The Guardian.com