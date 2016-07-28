  • kz
    Amir Khan urges Alvarez to fight Golovkin

    19:44, 28 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former world champion Amir Khan believes that Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez should step up his game and fight WBA, IBO, IBF and WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    "He is a very good fighter, I'm just upset he isn't taking a chance and a big fight. He is only fighting smaller guys. He needs to take a risk as I did and fight GGG," the British boxer told 7Days.

    "We he fought me he came into the ring at 187 pounds. I was only 158lbs. Canelo says he isn't the same weight as Golovkin, but what is he talking about! He's almost as big as a light heavyweight," Khan added.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
