Amirzhan Kossanov nominated as candidate for upcoming 2019 presidential election

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Ult tagdyry Republican Public Association has nominated Amirzhan Kossanov as its candidate to run for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The decision to nominate Kossanov was announced by head of the association Doss Kushim at the press conference in Almaty.



Born in 1964, Mr. Kossanov studied Journalism at the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his professional career he worked in public service, political parties and public associations. Married with three children.