Amirzhan Kossanov's election campaign team holds meetings with voters

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The election campaign team of Presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov who was nominated by Ult tagdyry Republican Public Association continues its agitation work with the voters, Kazinform reports.

On May 19, the agitation group of East Kazakhstan regional campaign office organized a meeting with the public of the city of Semey to inform them of the main provisions of the candidate's election platform.



On the same day, meetings with the public were held in the capital.



Recall that the pre-election agitation of presidential candidates began in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission registered 7 candidates. The presidential elections will be held on June 9.