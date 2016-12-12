Amount of container trains on TCITR to reach 1,000 by 2020

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The amount of container trains on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TCITR) will reach 1,000 until 2020, according to a message posted on the website of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC (Kazakhstan Railways).

This agreement was reached during a working meeting of heads of railway administrations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia in Baku, said the message.



Issues on conducting a flexible tariff policy to increase cargo flows via the TCITR, freight traffic among Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia were considered during the meeting. Comprehensive rate and tariffs for 2017 were also agreed upon in order to increase transit via the TCITR, trend.az reports.



A memorandum of cooperation on implementation of joint projects in railway engineering was also signed between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC during the Baku meeting.