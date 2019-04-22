Amstel Gold Race. 3rd place for Astana's Fuglsang after spectacular final

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The second podium for Jakob Fuglsang on April 21 in the classics season after a spectacular final. After his second place in Strade Bianche, he was third in the Amstel Gold Race.

The riders of Astana Pro Team were dictating the race at the front of the peloton until the final, and with 40 kilometers to go, Jakob Fuglsang was able to go clear together with Julian Alaphilippe. But they just didn't make it to the finish line, as a group behind them came back in the final meters of the race, with Mathieu van der Poel sprinting to victory. In the end, Jakob Fuglsang was able to take the third place behind Simon Clarke, who came in second, Astana Pro Team's official website reads.



"I can be happy with this podium, but I hoped for more. Alaphilippe and I made a tactical mistake due to unclear information about our advantage on the second group, so we were surprised that they were able to come back. But like I said, I can be happy because my final sprint and the way I felt today gives great confidence towards the next races. Also, the team worked very well today, which makes it easier to perform like this. For now, I still think we missed an opportunity, maybe tomorrow I'm more satisfied with the third place," said Jakob Fuglsang.

A warm and sunny Amstel Gold Race today, with Astana Pro Team taking control of the race behind the early breakaway. A group of 11 riders got clear to form the break, but they got caught with less than 40 kilometers to go. Alexey Lutsenko crashed at this moment, he was not able to come back in the race but luckily he had no serious injuries. With 35 kilometers to go, Jakob Fuglsang was able to follow the attack of Julian Alaphilippe. The same race situation as at the Strade Bianche, but this time both riders were not able to stay clear. Within the final kilometer, a chasing group made it back to sprint for the win. Mathieu van der Poel took the win, just in front of Simon Clarke and Fuglsang.



Next up are Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, the two classic races in the Ardennes to finish the classics season for Astana Pro Team.