  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    An-2 airplane makes emergency landing in Almaty region

    10:40, 27 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two people were injured in an emergency landing of the An-2 airplane in Almaty region yesterday.

    According to press secretary of the regional emergencies department Azamat Zhurtbayev, the pilot and the engineer sustained thermal burns and were rushed to a hospital in Bakanas village right after landing. One of them is in critical condition, Kazinform has learnt from 24.kz.

    According to reports, the aircraft belongs to a private company.

    An investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Almaty region Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!