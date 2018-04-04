Anatoly Smolin, Vladimir Zhumakanov relieved from office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State signed the decrees relieving Anatoly Smolin and Vladimir Zhumakanov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"By the Head of State's decrees, the following persons have been relieved from office due to the transfers to other appointments: Anatoly Sergeyevich Smolin from the post as the Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Vladimir Zeinollovich Zhumakanov from the post as the Aide to the President - Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the report said.