Ancient buddhist monastery in East Kazakhstan to be reconstructed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ablayeenkit monastery in East Kazakhstan will be reconstructed. The historical monument will attract more tourists in the region, YK-news.kz wrote.

Ablayeenkit, which is also a fortress, is a Buddhist monastery of the XVII century located in Ulan district. It represents a big temple with a library walled with stones. The monastery has not survived in its pristine state.

"It was an amazingly beautiful and majestic building. It is the monument of the international significance. We want to restore the temple in its entire splendor. It will surely attract tourists and pilgrims from China and Korea", Karl Baipakov, Doctor of History said during the forum "Altay - Golden Cradle of the Turkic World".