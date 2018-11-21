Ancient city discovered in Turkey's Canakkale

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An ancient city dating back 2,700 years was uncovered in the northwestern Turkish province of Canakkale, Anadolu Agency has learned from the local university.

The Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University (COMU) in a statement announced the discovery of Limnai, a city which had been referred to in ancient text.

The excavation team from the university headed by Reyhan Korpe, head of the department of ancient history, managed to trace the location of the city for the first time.

Korpe said Limnai ancient city was founded by migrants coming from Ionia, near the western province of present-day Izmir.

In the Roman era, the city was one of the richest cities of Gallipoli peninsula, Korpe said.

Korpe added that there are many more ancient settlements in the area waiting to be discovered.