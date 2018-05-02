Ancient settlement in S Kazakhstan to become ethno- tourism centre

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Archeological excavations at the site of the ancient city of Syganak, located in the territory of Zhanakorgan district, Kyzylorda region, are set to start.

The Yassawi Aarcheology Research Centre will conduct archeological excavations.



The eastern gates of the ancient settlement will be restored. Restoration works started this April to run until August. About 30 people are engaged in the works backed by the republican and local budgets.



Governor of the region Krymbek Kusherbayev toured the region and surveyed the progress of digging, met with archeologists. He noted that Syganak should become a historic and cultural centre for attracting tourists.

Such ancient settlements as Syganak, Shirik-Rabat, Zhankent situated in the region, the former capitals of the ancient Turkic tribes, will be reconstructed. Necessary utility infrastructure will be built there to have a tourist cluster created.



The ancient scientists called Syganak the Haven of the Kipchak steppe. It was a trade and political centre of the Kipchak state.



