Ancient sites discovered in SE Iran

TAHRAN. KAZINFORM Archeologists have discovered 10 sites belonging to the Bronze Age up to the Islamic period during excavations in Saravan region in southeastern Iran.

The new ancient sites were unearthed during explorations and probing operations originally conducted to identify the limits of Rubahak-Dezak enclosure in Saravan, IRNA reports.

Rubahak is the name of the most famous site in the area under study, Mehdi Mortazavi, Head of the archeological team, was quoted as saying by the Public Relations Office of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism (RICHT).

According to Mortazavi, Tappeh Rubahak embodies pottery evidence of the Bronze Age and is the oldest and most famous site among the 10 under study.

He said that the archeological site was designated Tappeh Rubahak (Fox Hill) as it was found to be a natural habitat for the fox.

Referring to the identification of a number of aqueducts which were scattered over several branches, the head of the archeological team said that beside some of the aqueducts, potteries belonging to the Islamic period were also discovered.

Mortazavi said that specifying the age of the area requires more detailed studies.

Saravan is the first point in Iran where the sun rises and it is known as the sun birthplace.

Difference between the sunrise and sunset in Saravan differs one hour and 17 minutes from the sunrise and sunset in the westernmost city of the country.

Dezak is the name of a village in the suburban rural district of the city of Saravan and is known for its grand mosque with its Khorasani architectural style.

Locating not too far from Saravan, Dezak sometimes causes the impression that the village is a neighborhood of Saravan.