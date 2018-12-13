Ancient Taraz 2018 international tourism forum about to kick off

TARAZ KAZINFORM - The Ancient Taraz 2018 International Tourism Forum and the Ancient Taraz Masters international artisan exhibition will be opened today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Dozens of local and foreign artisans who will conduct master classes are participating in the exhibition. Delegates representing Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Italy, Turkey, Tajikistan, and other countries arrived in Taraz to take part in such a large-scale event held at the House of Friendship of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

It is expected that the exhibition and forum will be opened by Governor of Zhambyl region Askar Myrzakhmetov and Head of the Promotion, Advertising and Marketing Department of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport Zhalgas Balgozhin. Besides, special memorandums will be signed there.

The speakers include Secretary-General of the Eurasian Economic Cooperation Organization Vladimir Piskurev, Director of the Kazakhstan Tourism Association Rashida Shaikenova, and (Uzbekistan), Second Vice-President of the World Crafts Council-Asia Pacific Region (WCC-APR) Aziz Murtazaev, to name a few.



"The forum will be attended by Internet marketing professionals, experts in domestic tourism, travel and restaurant services, famous travel bloggers who will share their experiences at a plenary session and panel discussions," said Karlygash Aralbekova, Head of the Tourism Department of the Zhambyl Regional Administration.



"The participants will discuss issues of attracting investments in the tourism industry, tourism security, and digitalization of the industry. The exhibition will showcase works made by artisans of Kazakhstan, of the neighboring countries and beyond, feature practical and theoretical master classes and a panel conference. The forum organizers plan to hold the Masters of Ancient Taraz international applied art exhibition, and silk-weaving and glass-blowing art workshops," she added.

The Ancient Taraz 2018 Forum will last until December 14, and the Ancient Taraz Masters Exhibition will be open until December 15. On the last day of the event, the winners of the young masters' contest will be awarded prizes, and there will be folk festivities and sports competitions in front of the House of Friendship.