Ancient Uzbek city Khiva to become Turkic World's Cultural Capital in 2020

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Uzbek city of Khiva was declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A meeting of the TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kasseinov with Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan Bahtiyar Sayfullayev held in Tashkent discussed the development of TURKSOY-Uzbekistan cooperation in culture and art.



"As you know, the speech by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev delivered at the Summit of the Turkic-Speaking Countries became a turning point in the relations between the TURKSOY and the Culture Ministry of Uzbekistan. Shavkat Mirziyoyev offered to nominate the ancient city of Khiva for the title of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2020," said Kasseinov.



It should be reminded that the 36th meeting of the Permanent Council of the TURKSOY Ministers of Culture unanimously agreed to grant the title of the 2019 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World to the Kyrgyz city Osh .



The title of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World was initiated by Kazakhstan in 2010 and was awarded for the first time to Astana in 2012.