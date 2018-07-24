Ancient warrior's grave unearthed at Issyk-Kul

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The ancient warrior's equipment and human remains, presumably dated to the IV-V centuries BC, were discovered at Issyk-Kul, Kabar agency reports.



The grave was found on July 21 during reconstruction works at the ethno-town at Kyrchyn jailau (summer pastures).



In particular, an arrowhead and other attributes of the warrior, as well as stirrup and bridle bit were discovered at a depth of 3 meters.



Scientists and experts from Bishkek were arrived to assess the important historical finds.

