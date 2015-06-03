And the world&#39;s best restaurant is...

LONDON. KAZINFORM - If you don't already have a reservation at El Celler de Can Roca, it's probably too late.

The Girona, Spain, eatery won top prize at the prestigious 2015 World's 50 Best Restaurant awards, held June 1 in London. El Celler bumped last year's victor, Copenhagen's forage-friendly Noma down to third, and pipped Modena, Italy's, Osteria Francescana into second at the event, seen by some as the Oscars of the fine dining world, CNN reports. Receiving the award to a standing ovation, head chef Joan Roca i Fontane dedicated the prize to those around him. "This success is also for our family, thanks family for your patience, for our wives, our kids, also our team -- the best team in the world," he said. There were several familiar names in the top 10 -- but also a few debuts. At number four was Lima's Central, one of several Peruvian venues to place in the top 50, claiming the highest position in the top 50 for a South American outlet. New York's swanky Eleven Madison Park took the fifth spot, down one place from 2014. Murgaritz, in San Sebastian, Spain, held on to sixth. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, the TV chef's venture at London's Mandarin Oriental Hotel, fell two spots to seventh, while Tokyo's Narisawa made a top 10 debut at eight. At nine was D.O.M., the Sao Paulo, Brazil, restaurant that made seventh place in 2014. Tenth place was given to Gaggan, the Bangkok venue recently named Asia's best restaurant. Helene Darroze, chef at the Connaught in London, was crowned world's best female chef, while the Japanese-inspired Sepia Restaurant in Sydney was named "one to watch." This year's lifetime achievement award went to Daniel Boulud. Organized by UK-based Restaurant Magazine and sponsored by Italian drinks manufacturers San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, the awards are seen as highly influential in the fine dining industry. Noma's first win in 2010 is credited with catapulting the restaurant to international stardom, resulting in enough booking requests to fill its tables for years to come. The list's power has also made it the target of criticism, most recently in the shape of a petition launched by Occupy50Best, a "trio of angry foodspotters in France." It calls on the event's corporate sponsors to join a boycott to press organizers into making it more professional. Full story