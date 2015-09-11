Andre Villas-Boas will leave Russia&#39;s FC Zenit at end of season

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Zenit FC Head Coach Andre Villas-Boas confirmed plans on Thursday to leave the St. Petersburg club at the end of this season.

The coach said he had rejected the club's proposal to sign a new contract. "The club made me an offer at the end of last season, I have refused, and at the end of the season I will leave the club," Villas-Boas said. "But in any case we will continue to work hard, we need to score points, to catch up with those ahead of us, to try to perform successfully in the Champions League." The Portuguese manager took over Zenit in March 2014. In May 2015, Zenit won the Russian championship under Villas-Boas, TASS reports.