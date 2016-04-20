Andrea Guardini 12th at 1st stage of 2016 Tour of Croatia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Italian rider Andrea Guardini of Astana ProTeam finished 12th in the opening stage of the 2016 Tour of Croatia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Giacomo Nizzolo of Trek-Segafredo won the first stage leaving behind British Mark Cavendish of Dimension Data and Belgian Timothy Dupont of Veranda's Willems Cycling Team.

Laurens De Vreese of Astana ProTeam was 45th, Dmitriy Gruzdev - 85th, Artym Zakharov - 113th, Arman Kamyshev - 115th, Alessandro Vanotti - 119th and Maxat Ayazbayev - 139th.