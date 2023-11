ASTANA. KAZINFORM The second stage of the multi-day race The Tour of Croatia came to an end, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

British cyclist Mark Cavendish from Dimension Data won the 240-km section from the Plitvice Lakes to Split.

Andrea Guardini from Astana showed the best result in his team and finished the fifth. In general classification he was placed the 7th, while Cavendish occupies the top line.