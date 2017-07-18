Andrei Kravchenko dismissed as Deputy Prosecutor General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Andrei Kravchenko was relieved of his post as Deputy Prosecutor General, the Akorda press service reports.

"By order of the Head of State, Kravchenko Andrei Nikolayevich was relieved of his post as Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement reads.

Andrei Kravchenko was born on July 19, 1966, in Almaty region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University law school in 1991 and received an MBA from the Moscow Business School in 2011.

In 1994-1997 Andrei Kravchenko served as a prosecutor, senior prosecutor, assistant of the Taldykorgan region Prosecutor's Office. From 1997 to 2011 he held the positions of the chief prosecutor, the head of the department, the deputy chief, head of the department for the supervision of legality of the state bodies activities at the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In June 2011 Mr. Kravchenko was appointed the Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.