Andreichenko backs economic cooperation expansion with Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko speaks in favor of expanding trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan, BelTA learnt from the press service of the House of Representatives.

Belarus' parliamentary delegation led by Vladimir Andreichenko embarked on the program of the official visit to Kazakhstan. During Vladimir Andreichenko's meeting with Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Kabibulla Dzhakupov the parties took note of successful and rapidly developing political contacts between Belarus and Kazakhstan, including the parliamentary ties. The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the current lawmaking activity, cooperation prospects in international parliamentary organizations. "Vladimir Andreichenko spoke in favor of expanding trade and economic cooperation, strengthening cooperation ties and emphasized the humanitarian part of the Belarusian-Kazakhstani cooperation, including such areas as science and technology, education, culture and sport," the press service said.

The signing of the agreement on cooperation between the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus and the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan was an important step in strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation. Under the document, the parties will continue promoting cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan in the political, trade, economic, sci-tech, social, cultural, humanitarian and other areas of mutual interest.

The Belarusian parliamentary delegation took part in the international conference to mark the 20th anniversary of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan. Speaking at the conference Vladimir Andreichenko noted that the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan plays the key role in the creation of the model of unity and tolerance in Kazakhstan, the implementation of the well-balanced national policy. Under the leadership of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev, as Vladimir Andreichenko stressed, this unique political institute does a lot to revive the national self-consciousness, secure strict observance of people's rights and freedoms regardless of their nationality.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus also met with Kazakhstan Premier Karim Massimov. The parties highlighted trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan and prospects in the implementation of joint industrial projects.

Vladimir Andreichenko also attended the ceremony of laying a time capsule at the site of the future factory to produce dump trucks and utilities vehicles at the chassis of the Minsk Automobile Plant. Vladimir Andreichenko thanked the Kazakhstani counterparts, the Embassy of Belarus in Kazakhstan and representatives of the Minsk Automobile Plant for the efforts invested and expressed confidence that the Belarusian vehicles would be in demand in Kazakhstan.

On the same day Vladimir Andreichenko met with Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Asylbek Jeenbekov. The parties talked over Belarusian-Kyrgyzstan relations, bilateral cooperation prospects and a number of other issues of mutual interest.

Besides, Vladimir Andreichenko took part in the ceremony of laying flowers at the Fatherland Defenders' Monument in Astana, BelTA reports.