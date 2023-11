ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Kairat striker Andrey Arshavin has invited football fans to attend his first home game this season.

The Russian footballer who recently signed with the Almaty-based club expects his fans to fill the stadium in an upcoming match against FC Shakhter Karagandy.



The match is scheduled to be held on April 13 at 7:30 p.m. Almaty time.