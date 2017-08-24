Andrey Arshavin may finish career at Kairat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former midfielder of the Russian national team Andrey Arshavin, who currently plays as a winger for FC Kairat in the Kazakhstan Premier League, confirmed that he may finish his professional career this year, championat.com reports.

"Will I finish my playing career this year? It might happen. My current contract ends at the end of the year. And I'm still thinking what I'll be doing next. Anyway, it will be something to do with football. What exactly - I can not say," the 36-year-old player told journalists in Barnaul.