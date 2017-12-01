Andrey Belyaninov named as Chairman of Eurasian Development Bank

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Andrey Belyaninov has become the Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB). The resolution was passed at a regular meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) held in Astana on November 15, 2017, Kazinform has learnt from the EDB's press service .

The EDB Council meeting was attended: on the part of the Republic of Armenia, by V.S. Aramyan, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Armenia; on the part of the Republic of Belarus, by V.V. Amarin, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Belarus; on the part of the Republic of Kazakhstan, by B.A. Sagintayev, Chairman of the Council of the Bank, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and B.T. Sultanov, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan; on the part of the Kyrgyz Republic, by A.A. Kasymaliev, Minister of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic; on the part of the Russian Federation, by A.G. Siluanov, Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation; and on the part of the Republic of Tajikistan, by A.K. Kurbonien, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan.



In the course of the meeting, the members of the Council of the Bank also discussed existing and potential areas of operation of the Bank, certain matters related to cooperation with international financial institutions, and implementation of joint integration projects.