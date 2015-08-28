  • kz
    Andrey Golubev out of U.S. Open 2015

    10:59, 28 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan was unable to reach the main draw of the U.S. Open 2015 in New York, Sports.kz reports.

    The Kazakhstani was eliminated by Columbian Alejandro Falla in three sets 2-6, 6-3, 5-7. It was the second time the two met and Falla took their head-to-head rivalry to 2-0.

    In final of the men's qualifying singles Falla will play Paul-Henri Mathieu from France.

    Mathieu did a quick job on German Tobias Kamke in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

    Tags:
    Sport News
