    Andrey Golubev wins international tennis tournament

    10:25, 15 July 2019
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev defeated his compatriot Denis Yevseyev in the finals of the Almaty ITF International Tournament, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    The match that lasted fifty-threeminutes ended with the score of 6-1, 6-2 in favor of Andrey Golubev.

    Earlier, Golubev also proved to be the best in doubles at the tournament inAlmaty. In the final match, Kazakhstan/Russia duo Andrey Golubev and KonstantinKravchuk beat Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev and Sebastian Korda of the UnitedStates.

